Delaware: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly t half-staff beginning Thursday, April 29, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of Corporal Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department, who died in the line of duty.

Maryland: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly t half-staff beginning Thursday, April 29, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of his interment (TBD), in honor of Corporal Keith Heacook of the Delmar Police Department, who died in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.