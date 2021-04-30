Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, April 30, 2021, and on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty.

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags atop the State Capitol in Cheyenne and at all government / public facilities across Fremont County, will fly at half-staff Friday, April 30, 2021, in honor of W. Jack Nicholas, father to Rep. Bob Nicholas and former Senate President Phil Nicholas, and who represented Fremont County in the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1969.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff beginning Friday, April 30, 2021, and ending at sunset on the date of interment (TBD) in honor of Watauga County Sheriff's Officer Sergeant Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, who were shot and killed in the line of duty. The flag will also fly at half-staff beginning April 30, 2021, and ending at sunset Sunday, May 2, 2021 in honor of Army SPC Abigail Jenks, who died following a training exercise at Fort Bragg.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

