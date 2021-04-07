April 6, 2018: AD supports Sean Miller after state regents add $1M penalty clause to contract

The Arizona Board of Regents approved amendments to the contract of UA coach Sean Miller that added the threat of a $1 million penalty for wrongdoing and tighter Title IX language.
Miller will lose $1 million of his longevity fund shares if he is charged with a crime or found to have committed a Level I (major) NCAA violation.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.