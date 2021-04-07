 Skip to main content
April 6, 2018: AD supports Sean Miller after state regents add $1M penalty clause to contract

Arizona head coach Sean Miller huddles with his Wildcats during a time out in the second half against Baylor at McKale Center, Saturday, December 15, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

The Arizona Board of Regents approved amendments to the contract of UA coach Sean Miller that added the threat of a $1 million penalty for wrongdoing and tighter Title IX language.

Miller will lose $1 million of his longevity fund shares if he is charged with a crime or found to have committed a Level I (major) NCAA violation.

