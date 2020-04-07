Ohio: All flags at Licking County facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in honor of Newton Fire Chief Jim Glover and retired Licking County Sheriff's Office Sergeant George Croom.

California: All flags at Riverside County facilities will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment in honor of Deputies David Werksman and Terrell Young who died from COVID-19 complications.

Pennsylvania: All flags at Bucks County facilities will fly at half-staff until the date of his interment in honor of past chief and current assistant chief Rick Johnson of Station 33 of the Tullytown Fire Department. Johnson died of COVID-19 complications.

New York: All flags at Westchester County facilities will fly at half-staff until a date not yet determined in honor of the Westchester residents who have died from COVID-19 complications.

Arizona: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in honor of Phoenix Police Department Commander Greg Carnicle, who died in the line of duty March 29, 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

