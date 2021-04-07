 Skip to main content
April 7, 2021: Arizona, Miller part ways

April 7, 2021: Arizona, Miller part ways

FILE - Arizona coach Sean Miller looks up at the overhead video screen to watch a foul committed by guard Bennedict Mathurin against Colorado forward Evan Battey late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boulder, Colo., in this Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, file photo. Arizona has parted ways with men's basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person told the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 7, 2021, because no official announcement has been made.

The University of Arizona announces it is parting ways with Miller after 12 years. 

President Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke met with Miller this week and informed him of the decision.

"We feel like it's the appropriate time to make a change," Heeke said. "So that we can restore and begin to rebuild the overall high-caliber status of this world-class basketball program."

Miller ends his coaching career at Arizona with a 302-109 record (.735), three Pac-12 Tournament championships, five conference championships and no Final Four appearances. 

 

