April 7, 2021: Arizona, Miller part ways

The University of Arizona announces it is parting ways with Miller after 12 years.
President Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke met with Miller this week and informed him of the decision.
"We feel like it's the appropriate time to make a change," Heeke said. "So that we can restore and begin to rebuild the overall high-caliber status of this world-class basketball program."
Miller ends his coaching career at Arizona with a 302-109 record (.735), three Pac-12 Tournament championships, five conference championships and no Final Four appearances.