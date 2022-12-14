 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 7, 2021

  • Updated

Arizona coach Sean Miller gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

April 7, 2021: Arizona fires Miller with one year left on his contract, agreeing to pay the coach $1.42 million — or 50% of what the school would have paid him through the end of his contract in May 2022.

Says Robbins: "It has become clear that our men’s basketball program — and our university — needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership. Arizona basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university."

