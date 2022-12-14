April 7, 2021: Arizona fires Miller with one year left on his contract, agreeing to pay the coach $1.42 million — or 50% of what the school would have paid him through the end of his contract in May 2022.

Says Robbins: "It has become clear that our men’s basketball program — and our university — needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership. Arizona basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university."