You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags at all state facilities will fly at half-staff until further notice in honor of the victims of COVID-19.

Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half staff Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in honor of U.S. Army Specialist Clay Welch, who died while on duty in South Korea.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News