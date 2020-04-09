April 9, 2020

Connecticut: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until the COVID-19 emergency is over in honor of those who have lost their lives or been affected by the virus.

Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Sunday April 12, 2020, in honor of former Purdue University President Dr. Steven Beering.

New York: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until the PAUSE is over in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.