Arcelia (Arcy) Cornidez, Help & Hope for YOUth
Arcelia (Arcy) Cornidez is the Project Director for Help & Hope for YOUth, a collective impact initiative aimed at reducing stigma through mental health, social emotional learning and suicide prevention. Arcy received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona and her MBA from Western Governors University.
As a champion and advocate for youth mental health, Arcy served on the Arizona Department of Education School Safety Task Force and the AHCCCS led Zero Suicide Task Force. She also worked to pass legislation to include mental health education for all Arizona students. Arcy was a finalist in the 2019 Social Venture Partners Tucson Fastpitch. She currently serves on the multi-state Adolescent & Young Adult Behavioral Health CoIIN.
Arcy is a native Arizonan, growing up in Douglas before making Tucson home. She is the proud mother of twin sons, Leo and Max. Her goal is to help educate and empower children, youth and young adults so that they may live a fulfilling life.