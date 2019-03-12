Indiana coach Archie Miller calls out from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

When Miller was asked this week how many Pac-12 teams could get in the NCAA Tournament field, he drew up one three-team possibility but qualified that by saying other conferences have arguments, too.

Maybe that’s because his brother is living on the NCAA Tournament bubble. So any extra spots the Pac-12 gets just might take one way from Archie Miller, the Indiana coach.

Miller said he speaks every night to Archie, whose 17-14 Hoosiers are listed as one of the “first four out” of the NCAA Tournament on ESPN’s latest Bracketology.

“He kind of skews the argument toward a team like that,” Sean Miller said. “I think they played more quad one games than maybe any team in the nation. If you were a team like Indiana, what you would say is like, ‘Man, how couldn’t that have great meaning.'"