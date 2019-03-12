When Miller was asked this week how many Pac-12 teams could get in the NCAA Tournament field, he drew up one three-team possibility but qualified that by saying other conferences have arguments, too.
Maybe that’s because his brother is living on the NCAA Tournament bubble. So any extra spots the Pac-12 gets just might take one way from Archie Miller, the Indiana coach.
Miller said he speaks every night to Archie, whose 17-14 Hoosiers are listed as one of the “first four out” of the NCAA Tournament on ESPN’s latest Bracketology.
“He kind of skews the argument toward a team like that,” Sean Miller said. “I think they played more quad one games than maybe any team in the nation. If you were a team like Indiana, what you would say is like, ‘Man, how couldn’t that have great meaning.'"