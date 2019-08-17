History: Good and excellent scores for the last two years but received a needs improvement rating July 26 and failed a follow-up inspection July 30.
What the inspector saw: Burritos, salsa, jalapeños, cheese, milk and jelly rolls stored at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sink did not drain properly; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow-up: A second re-inspection is pending, date was not immediately available.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Person answering phone hung up on reporter.