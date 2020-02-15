You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arco AM/PM

Arco AM/PM

501 W. Irvington Road

History: Mostly excellent ratings since 2002. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 15.

What the inspector saw: Walk-in refrigerator holding foods at unsafe cold temperatures, mold growing on beverage shelving unit in walk-in, icicles on fan pipe and on food boxes in walk-in, employee entered food prep area and put on gloves without washing hands, damaged concrete floors by ice machine, clean linens stored near mop sink and clean containers stored on floor in food prep area.

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.

Comment: No comment

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News