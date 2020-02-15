Arco AM/PM

History: Mostly excellent ratings since 2002. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 15.
What the inspector saw: Walk-in refrigerator holding foods at unsafe cold temperatures, mold growing on beverage shelving unit in walk-in, icicles on fan pipe and on food boxes in walk-in, employee entered food prep area and put on gloves without washing hands, damaged concrete floors by ice machine, clean linens stored near mop sink and clean containers stored on floor in food prep area.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.
