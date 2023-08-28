How accurate are you blood test results? Do you know? It’s much more important than you realize.

Your medication, as well as medical procedures, are dependent on your blood results. Inaccurate blood test results can easily cause your medication to be under or over prescribed by your doctor. Surgeons are especially concerned with blood test results to ensure a safe procedure. Your blood sample tells your doctor what is going on “inside” your body. You can help your blood tests to be more accurate.

Were you told, or allowed, to make a fist at your blood draw? If you did, it’s most likely that your results were inaccurate. We’ve learned that making, pumping a fist causes your potassium readings to escalate. Potassium levels are used as indicators of your heart and blood pressure conditions. Heart and blood pressure medications may be prescribed, when in fact, they may not be needed.

The person who draws your blood is to fill the collection tubes in a specific order, known as the “Order of Draw”. This procedure prevents cross contamination from different tube additives and provides for a more accurate result. This is only one of many aspects of your blood draw that requires attention to detail.

How your sample was transported to the lab could affect the results. Was your sample to be at room temperature? Refrigerated, frozen or light protected? Each test has different requirements. So many things can affect the results. Abruptly shaking your sample versus proper inversion can alter the results by breaking down the cells.

Did the person who drew your blood discuss your fasting and activities prior to your draw? They should have! Chewing gum before your draw will affect your results as if you ate a cheeseburger! If you were requested to fast prior to your draw, and you chewed gum, your results will not be accurate. You should have your blood drawn when you’re calm, in a “basal state”. No food, no fluids other than water, no exercise, and at the same time of day as your last blood draw. This is a primary reason why when you’re hospitalized, they take your blood at 4:00am each day.

You should have your blood drawn properly by a certified, experienced, phlebotomist. Professional Phlebotomists “Protect the Integrity of the Sample”. There are only four States that currently “require” a phlebotomist to be certified, and Arizona is “NOT” one of them. They are CA, WA, NV, and LA. Remember! Your doctors and surgeons are using your blood results to make your healthcare decisions. Help them by “insisting” on a certified Phlebotomist.