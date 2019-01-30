The Wildcats have lost three games in a row only three times in the Miller era, and only eight times in the previous 34 seasons (since Lute Olson’s second season at Arizona in 1984-85).
With the two losses in Los Angeles, plus a Feb. 7 home game with first-place Washington, the Wildcats are in danger of losing four straight for the first time since 2008-09, too.
They just don’t lose like this very often. The pressure that causes is something Miller alluded to when asked how last weekend’s losses affected him personally.
“From Day 1, (upon being hired) 10 years ago, it’s taken a toll on me,” Miller said. The expectations are “just to win every game. It’s not OK to lose. It isn’t. That’s all part of it. I don’t think everybody expects to go 40-0 every season, but when you lose, you want to learn from it, bounce back and be better because it happened.
“Losing is not fun for anybody, and I’m no exception.”