It’ll be a difficult decision Sunday for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl chairman Ali Farhang: Should the remaining spot go to Wyoming or San Diego State? Perhaps Fresno State could squeeze in. Wyoming finished the season 4-0 while SDSU slumped, going 0-3 down the stretch. Farhang earlier chose Arkansas State as the Arizona Bowl’s best option, by far, from the Sun Belt Conference. The Red Wolves went 4-0 to finish the regular season, outscoring opponents 146-54. Success in the bowl business can be fleeting. Last year’s Arizona Bowl Cinderella, New Mexico State, went 3-9 this season and drew as few as 7,300 to a home game.