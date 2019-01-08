The first time Sean Miller took an Arizona team to Stanford’s Maples Pavilion, freshman MoMo Jones threw a 16-footer off the glass with the score tied and the final buzzer going off.
It went in.
The last time Miller went to Stanford, Cardinal forward Reid Travis was seen boasting to his teammates about how soon-to-be-No.1 NBA pick Deandre Ayton “can’t guard me” — while Dusan Ristic rescued the Wildcats with 18 points and nine rebounds to help them win by two.
In between, Arizona’s powerhouse teams of 2013-14 and 2014-15 were out-rebounded and headed for trouble at Maples but pulled out single-digit wins each time.
Just like the Wildcats always have against Stanford in the past decade.
The Cardinal is the only Pac-12 team never to have beaten Miller, a streak of 16 straight games, and the games are naturally even less competitive at McKale Center: In Tucson, the Wildcats under Miller have won eight straight over Stanford by an average of 13.4 points, with no game decided by fewer than seven points.
Is it the matchups? Disappointing Stanford teams? Dominant UA teams? Or the hundreds of Bay Area UA alums who show up at the no-longer-intimidating Maples every season?
Maybe all that. And a little luck.
“We’ve had some really great games at Stanford and … winning close games isn’t always skill,” Miller said.
“Sometimes it’s good fortune, and we’ve been blessed with a lot of good fortune. A couple of those games could have certainly gone either way, but for the most part we’ve taken some really good teams to Stanford as well, and this year is a really tough battle for us.”
Is it? Could Stanford finally end its futility streak against Arizona?
Here are three reasons why Stanford will — and three reasons it won’t.