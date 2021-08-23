Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd not worried despite Pelle Larsson's injury, Jason Terry's departure

The hiring process could take at least another two or three weeks, though Fois is expected to be on hand when full practices begin in late September.

While Fois was set to fill the third assistant coach spot, Terry’s departure created another opening but Lloyd supported the move.

“Jason got an opportunity that kind of came out of nowhere and it’s something that he feels puts him on the path for what he wants to do for his career, which is potentially be an NBA head coach,” Lloyd said. “I’m 100% supportive of him doing that. He and I had conversations previously, while it was happening and after it happened, so I’m really excited for him. He’s a great guy. I was looking forward to working with him, but I’m happy that he’s pursuing the path that he really wants to attack.”

Lloyd also supported Terry’s decision to attend the NBA summer league — he reportedly was part of the Dallas Mavericks contingent — saying that Terry did so when some downtime arose at UA.

“He recruited with us all through July and did workouts — he did everything that everybody else did,” Lloyd said. “So I don’t think there was anything weird about it at all. I feel really good about it for him and opportunity.”