Arizona COVID-19 cases surge 54% in one week

Arizona recently saw its largest week-to-week increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

New, confirmed cases in Arizona totaled a record 7,121 from May 31 to June 6, according to the latest data published Friday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. That was an increase of 2,504, or about 54%, compared with the week of May 24-30.

In Pima County, new cases totaled 665 from May 31 to June 6, an increase of 165, or 33%, from the previous before.

“When we look forward to the next several weeks, I don’t see anything but continued increasing case counts,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.

The week of May 31 to June 6 was twice as bad as Pima County’s first peak in April, said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer. “It will be twice as much in terms of the number of cases, and that is super-concerning, and that is super-scary.”

Statewide, the percentage of positive tests has also been increasing since late April, from 5% to 13%.

“More people who are seeking testing have the virus,” Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director, said Friday.

Increased testing has contributed to the increase in cases, she said.

“I think that it is telling us, though, that we do have spread within our communities,” she said.

Gerald said he is “absolutely convinced” that the virus is spreading at a faster pace than it was several weeks ago, adding that Gov. Doug Ducey downplayed the recent increases in coronavirus cases at a news conference on Thursday.