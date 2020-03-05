Arizona Daily Star Account

Your digital subscription to Tucson.com / Arizona Daily Star supports local journalism, something that matters more than ever. Our work keeps officials accountable, tells you how your tax dollars are being spent and helps you engage in life as an active citizen of Southern Arizona.
Today we want to make you aware of an upcoming increase in the price of your subscription. At the end of your current subscription term, the rate for your Arizona Daily Star/tucson.com digital subscription will be $4.30 per month plus tax. You will continue to receive all of our news and information on tucson.com and our daily e-newspaper through all the digital devices that are convenient for you.
That increase will help to fund the largest news-gathering operation in Southern Arizona. With your help we will continue to be watchdogs on local government and to offer expert coverage on issues that matter to our community - issues like the U.S.-Mexico border, education and health. Your subscriptions support the important work of reporters who are true experts in the areas they cover. In recent months, environmental reporter Tony Davis used public records to tell readers which parts of Tucson have the highest levels of the PFAS family of toxic compounds — and that one neighborhood near the Tucson International Airport had the highest levels ever found in the Tucson area. He reported that groundwater levels are falling under major suburban developments. And he got ahold of a 10-year-old report – never made public before – that showed groundwater pumping done by and caused by Fort Huachuca has harmed the Southwest's last free-flowing desert river and will hurt it more in the future.
Efforts like these are time-consuming and expensive – fighting for records that belong to the public can take weeks, months or years of back and forth with public officials, not counting our costs to get copies of those records and sometimes to hire attorneys to help us in the fight. It’s support from subscribers like you that makes those efforts possible. We thank you for that support and pledge to keep bringing you the most important stories happening here in Tucson, around the nation and around the world. If you have any questions, please e-mail us at circulation@tucson.com, go to tucson.com/faq for a live online chat, or call us toll free at 1-800-695-4492.
Sincerely,
Arizona Daily Star