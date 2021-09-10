Arizona Daily Star readers share their 9/11 memories

‘I can still hear her voice’
I was working for Qantas in Tucson on 9/11. I’ll never forget that morning. I had seen the news on TV before I left the house to come to work, worrying about my family in N.Y., never dreaming that someone I knew would be involved in that horror. When I arrived at the office, I saw I had voice messages. The first one was from Laura. “Hello, Valerie. This is Laura Morabito. Thanks for sending my laptop to L.A. for my meeting.”
I was in shock when I found out that Laura was on Flight 11, as was another Qantas employee, Alberto Dominguez. My heart refused to believe what my mind knew. Laura was dead, but her laptop was safe in L.A. It has been a very difficult time for me as I imagined Laura and Alberto on that plane. Their loss is so senseless. Everyone who died that day is a hero and a martyr. God bless them all and their families and friends.
Valerie Golembiewski
Knew pilot from church
An acquaintance of mine, Tom McGuinness, was the first officer on American Airlines Flight 11, the aircraft that was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. We met when my wife and I attended the same new member class with him and his wife at Bethany Church in Greenland, New Hampshire, a few months earlier.
What I remember most about Sept. 11 is the memorial service held at the church a few days later for Tom. The service was absolutely packed with American Airlines pilots and flight attendants. Tom had a strong faith in God, which he had shared with other pilots and flight attendants. Tom’s final witness of his faith occurred at that service.
Charles F. Vaughan
Helped Marana kids feel safe
Like you, I was in shock as we all watched on edge not knowing the extent of the attack. Was the next plane or bomb coming to Tucson? I was a sixth-grade teacher in the Marana district and needed to get to work immediately. I could not imagine any parents sending their kids to school. Within an hour I was in my classroom in case a few did show up, but to my surprise all 27 came in the door.
I was overwhelmed with this responsibility in such a time of crisis, but I loved these kids and would do whatever it took to make them feel safe and secure. We were instructed to make it a normal learning day, but these kids were not in normal learning mode. Instead we spent lots of time talking, and trying to calm their fears.
I offered reassurance that all would be well even if I did not know that myself. We played games and did other fun activities to keep their minds, and mine, off of this terrible tragedy. After that day I never looked at my students the same. Beyond teaching, I had known the importance of loving and caring for kids, but on that day I realized that was truly all that mattered.
Tim Curtis
Tucsonans lined up to give blood
I worked for the American Red Cross in blood services. The TV told us there was a disaster with thousands of casualties and much blood would be needed. As I drove into the parking lot for work, I could see our wonderful Tucsonans already lining up outside our doors.
Tents were set up in the parking lot, someone provided water, and restaurants were sending food. There was a wonderful feeling of love for our country and togetherness in spite of the horrid tragedy.
The community wanted a place where they could grieve together. There were tears, many just sat on the floor quietly for hours, others wrote notes of condolence and just left them, others left small American flags or symbols. I remember being exhausted and thinking it must be at least 7 p.m.; in reality it was only 1 in the afternoon.
That was a memorable day, not only for the horrific tragedy but for the way our community came together in love. The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross gave each of us a lovely pin that says “I helped on Sept. 11, 2001. I will proudly wear it this Sept. 11.
Susan Chambers Casteloes
Helped 3 families find closure
I was an EMT in New York state during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Because of the location of the attacks, my EMS agency was deployed to NYC. I was honored enough to go, was there for six days, and recovered three deceased first responders.
As hard as that day was, I was able to give three families peace of mind so that they didn’t have to wonder if they would ever see their loved ones again. I never imagined something that horrific, but I’m glad I was able to give the families closure.
James Buskey
9/11 volunteer is my hero
My son, Brian Loftus, was a firefighter/paramedic with the Golder Ranch Fire District. On 9/11, when America was attacked, he volunteered to go to New York as part of the rescue and recovery mission, to find survivors in the World Trade Center remains. As soon as airline flights were restored, Brian flew to NYC and was assigned by the government to a rescue detail of first responders. Brian worked 18 hours daily for 10 days, but no survivors were found. When Brian was on site, fires continued to burn and toxic smoke and noxious chemicals filled the air.
Brian returned to Tucson after 10 days and resumed his firefighter duties. In 2005, Brian developed a benign brain tumor that was surgically removed. In 2012, the tumor returned and was again removed. In 2014, the tumor again returned, and Brian was treated successfully at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The doctors believe the tumor was likely associated with being exposed to dangerous materials at ground zero in New York. After a lengthy recovery, Brian returned to duty until 2018, when he medically retired from Golder Ranch Fire.
Brian is my hero.
Douglas K Loftus
Tears for all who left the world
The nursing home was quiet the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. My mother lay close to death after 12 years battling the ravages of dementia. My three sisters and I prayed for God to take her peacefully. She took her last breath at 1 p.m. It wasn’t until later that night that we realized just how many people had died along with her the same day. We talked about how, at 88 years old, Mom, on balance, had lived a long and beautiful life. In the end, her death was a blessing.
But here were thousands of people in the prime of their lives robbed of so much the future might have held for them. Then, too, there were their families who, unlike me and my sisters, had no chance to say goodbye to their loved ones or hold their hands as they slipped away. Our mother was borne away surrounded by love. The victims of 9/11 were not so lucky. Yes, we cried for the loss of Mom, but we cried even more for all those who left this world that day frightened and alone.
Claire Drozd
A whole new world
On 9/11, I was a TWA captain scheduled to fly from STL to SFO. Minutes before pushback from the gate we were told “something is going on in NYC” and to delay our pushback. The flight was eventually canceled.
Outside the airport while awaiting a shuttle van to go to a hotel, I was approached by an Airline Pilot Association official who told me and my crew members to change out of our uniform because we could be targeted by terrorists. And I thought, “I am in the middle of the USA, and I have to be concerned about being targeted?” This is a whole new world!
David Friel
Heard the sobbing voices
I moved back to my Tucson home in November 2020. So I was living in Manhattan when the towers were hit. My phone rang, and it was my friend Hilary, who was the head of volunteers for Lenox Hill hospital in Manhattan. For years I had worked the hospital phones, at the front desk or on wards or in the ER. It was a complicated system, and only a few of the volunteers were trained — I was one.
I was asked to come in for the “graveyard” shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning. I went night after night and heard the sobbing voices on the phones ask me to search yet again for their loved ones. I can still hear their tears. I can still see the police dogs come in with burned paw pads. I can still smell the bodies burning. No, I will never forget 9/11 — no one should.
Karen Papagapitos
Colleague a true hero that day
I was working for Morgan Stanley, which occupied 25% of the South Tower; I knew people I talked to every day were in the South Tower when it collapsed.
I was meeting a client in downtown Chicago that day, a very rare circumstance. The client said she had received word there was a fourth plane possibly headed for the Willis Tower in downtown Chicago and that the city was being evacuated. I had to walk past that building to get to the train station, no choice. I thought of others who might have been innocently walking past the World Trade Center that may have been killed that day.
I later learned all but 12 of several thousand Morgan Stanley employees got out of the South Tower OK thanks to the quick thinking of our head of security, Rick Rescorla, who insisted everyone leave immediately despite the tower announcement not to do so as debris was falling off the North Tower. Had he not, many more would have died. His picture is at the 911 memorial. He was one of the 12 employees who perished when he returned to the building to try to help more people get out. He was a true hero that day.
Rebecca Williams
Muslim 6th grader began sobbing
I was a teacher in a small private school in Northwest Indiana and was fortunate to have many religions and cultures in my class, many of whom were Muslim. At this time, we were reading “Farewell to Manzanar,” which is a memoir of a Japanese American girl whose family had been taken to an internment camp after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The book prompted much discussion as my students could not comprehend how American citizens could be treated in such a way.
Obviously, my regular schedule for the day did not occur. The students needed to talk about what was happening and how it was going to affect our country. Soon into the discussion, I realized that one of my sixth-grade students was sobbing. When I asked what was wrong, she wanted to know if she and her family were going to be taken to an internment camp as she was a Muslim.
There were many horrific things to remember from that day, but my student’s reaction is forever etched in my mind.
Theresa Giovanelli
Raw TV coverage
There was completely raw footage that day, news anchors were crying, cursing, screaming, and terrified. My brother was in the federal building in N.Y., and as he made his way down to the street, he heard reports of anthrax as everyone was outside listening to their car radios. Cell phones and ATMs were not working, adding to the confusion. He made his way down to the river where a barge took him to N.J. later that day.
The raw TV coverage is what really struck me that day and will stay with me forever. Every day after, we turned to the news with unmatched interest and a fervent desire. Watching the news became an obsession for which there was no cure except for the capture of America’s attackers.
Nancy Wyatt
In wilderness, unaware
No airliners over the Gila Wilderness. Seven of us from Tucson thought the Sierra Club won some sort of lawsuit. Jets always interrupted the mountain silence before.
Away from people and far from roads you get into a different rhythm. Forty-two miles downriver. Rise with the sun, bed at dark, all distraction real and unplanned. Lacking instant input we wondered aloud around a campfire whether we would feel any connection to a major event. If someone found a cure for cancer, and we didn’t know about it for five or six days, would we feel part of the triumph? Maybe it wouldn’t matter. We’d been told history as we knew it was dead.
The first tower collapsed as we pumped water at Iron Creek. For the next five days we, unaware, splashed across the Gila, relaxed in the weakening September sun, endured a violent night thunderstorm with lightning so close it illuminated through closed eyelids. When we reached civilization, the flag at the visitor center was at half-staff. We thought Reagan had died. Or Ford.
Then a blur. Silver City festooned with red, white and blue. Hurried landline calls home. Buying every newspaper we could find. We were all stunned, unable to speak in a nation that was already recovering its resolve.
History was real again.
And, yes. We felt part of it.
Steve Nash
Out of the ashes we rise
I grew up about 30 miles north of the twin towers. I had been on the observation deck a few times and had dined at Windows on the World. My cousin worked in Tower II.
There are no words to describe the images we were watching on TV — they were so hard to process. And then the first tower collapsed. I cried out, “There could be tens of thousands of people in there!” Our nearly 6-year-old daughter was ready for school, and we had to hold it together.
We heard from my cousin later that day. He and a colleague came up from the subway moments after the first tower was hit. They saw people jumping and ran and walked for miles to get out of Manhattan. They spend 9/11 together every year.
I spent that day, a Tuesday, and the rest of the week watching those images over and over. On Friday, I called my company’s Employee Assistance Program because I couldn’t stop crying. The therapist said, “No one can stop crying.”
I was 40. Jim and I had already decided to stop trying to get pregnant. Three weeks after 9/11, the pregnancy test was positive. It was a surreal, life-affirming, and joyous moment.
Then I realized I had been pregnant on 9/11.
Out of the ashes we rise.
Sara P. Weiner
Watched on TV during chemo
During the year 2001, I was fighting cancer of the bladder. It was detected in early 2001 and on April 19, I had surgery that removed my bladder and gave me a urostomy.CQ
On Sept. 11, I was watching the results of the terror attack on TV as I was receiving chemotherapy in a cancer clinic on the northwest side. It was a doubling depressing day for me. The chemotherapy clinic had 15 to 20 people receiving chemotherapy. Many of these people were very, very sick and probably would die within the next year. Some of them were in their teens or 20s. The events on TV were even more depressing than the clinic. Over 3,000 innocent victims died that day for no reason at all.
Douglas R. Holm
Welcomed by Glaswegians
I was in Glasgow, Scotland, the day of Sept. 11 having just landed as a crew member for American Airlines. While walking Sauchihall Street — their pedestrian walkway — I noticed many people looking through a glass window of an appliance store, watching the TVs.
I asked what was happening and was told that American Airlines and United Airlines planes flew into buildings in America! I returned to my hotel, the Thistle Hotel, and as I was entering, American Airlines agents approached me, asking for our captain. Our entire crew gathered that late afternoon to be informed that we might be in Glasgow for more than a week.
The people of that city could not have been more welcoming to us, crew members who were grieving for our company and all the souls who were lost on that fateful day. On Friday, Sept. 14, the city had a memorial service at St. George’s Square and over 1,500 people attended. It was remarkable as our crew walked down the city streets in our uniforms and carried the American flag from our hotel to this event. We all were welcomed with open arms by all Glaswegians at this memorial service attended by many denominations.
Pat Avery
Forever changed by two tragedies
In the seven years preceding 2011, we lived an idyllic life overlooking the Pacific Ocean, south of Ensenada, Mexico. We had retired and were doing missionary work. Two tragedies in 2011 would forever change our lives.
In June, we received an e-mail informing us that our oldest son had been in an accident in Tucson and was not expected to live. By midnight we were in the TMC emergency room in Tucson. Our son Everett survived the auto accident, although paralyzed from the neck down.
And then, on 9/11, as we sat in our living room talking, I kept looking up at the muted TV. At first I thought I was watching the preview for a disaster movie. Not so! We were witnessing the horror as it was happening.
I thought: how insignificant our tragedy was. Our tragedy compared to 9/11, and those who died, and the suffering of the thousands they left behind.
George Edward Puckett
It all became personal
That Tuesday, my wife and I spent the day watching live news. It all became personal around noon when our son, who was getting settled with his new Navy aviation squadron, called. He was just out of tech school, barely a year in the military. His call lasted just a minute. He was unnerved, as he was being rushed onto a plane to fly north to link with an aircraft carrier. By that night, he was among the thousands of Naval personnel patrolling off the coast of New York City, the first military reaction of the 20-year War on Terror.
Craig Suter
Cry now, the beloved country
I had worked in the South Tower of the World Trade Center (WTC), changing jobs on Sept. 1, 2001. I was uptown arranging for the first paycheck for my new job when the first plane hit the tower. What a bright and beautiful day; what destruction. One of my field staff, arranging for transfer of documents from old job to new, had just exited the subway near the WTC. He clenched his jaw so hard he broke several teeth. The day was spent by all trying to find each other: my husband, who worked at Pace University, blocks from the WTC; colleagues; staff; friends; survivors. My husband went to the International Center for the Disabled to help its clients. I walked to meet him. With others, I went across the street to Bellevue to give blood. Sirens screamed up and down the street. Ambulances were empty. Others would use the blood.
For a year, downtown smelled of ash. Loved ones’ pictures were on every lamppost. People put flowers on fire engines. Friends and strangers gave each other solace. We worked to get each other back on our feet. Years later a colleague mailed me a picture of three of us that had fluttered down and been found in Brooklyn.
Oh, cry now, the beloved country. My husband is gone — the cancer likely caused by exposures as he launched a WTC bereavement program from Pace. The network of New York friends holds fast. And here in a pandemic we pull apart?
Beatrice J. Krauss
America came together
While watching the second plane hit, I realized that this was a deliberate attack. First responders risked their lives to assist those attempting to get to safety. The attacks were numerous, orchestrated by evil souls. I witnessed America coming together as I have never seen before.
I traveled back to my hometown of Wallingford, Connecticut, as planned, in late September. Every overpass on the highways had a sheet hanging over it with messages of thanks and God Bless America. As is a usual sight, most homes on the main street in town had an American flag hanging on the front porch. Firemen stood by the side of the road holding a boot, accepting money and supplies that were taken to the site in New York City daily.
Let us honor the memory of those lost by remembering what we all have in common, instead of what divides us. Let us come together as we did 20 years ago. Our first responders continue to be heroes. While the public runs from danger, first responders run to it. They deserve our respect and gratitude. Evil brought us together with pride, the opposite of what they wanted. Don’t let evil win now. God Bless America.
Debra Larochelle
‘Why do they hate America?’
On 9/11, I was on a Disney Cruise with my daughter. We were on Disney’s private island when a thunderstorm came pouring down on us. We all rushed back to the ship. When we got to our cabin, the maid was cleaning, with the TV on. There were the burning towers. She said, “Why do they hate America?” I responded, “There will be war.” The ship returned to port, and we were accommodated at Disney World. During the return trip, so many people on board from other countries expressed their sympathies to the Americans, which was very meaningful to me.
Suzanne Voeks
Chinese hosts kind, courteous
Sixteen of us were traveling on the Yangtze in China when the news arrived. When the ship’s captain called us together, he said, “We are an old country, with a history of hardship. You are a vigorous, young country, and you will surmount this.”
He offered free phone services to Americans checking on family and made news updates available in English. Our excursion that day was a small craft trip up the “Little Three Gorges.” Our rowers expressed their sorrow to us and sang a Chinese lullaby to us as they rowed us up the stream. The kindness and courtesy of our Chinese hosts was something I will never forget.
Sue Ward
Worked air traffic control that day
I was an air traffic controller at Tucson Approach Control. I was working the departure sector for Tucson International Airport and Davis-Monthan. One of my co-workers came in and said, “A plane just plowed into the World Trade Center.”
My first thought was low clouds, a pilot got disoriented and hit the building. A few minutes later, he came back and said another plane hit the other building. A few moments later, the phones started ringing off the wall. Numerous messages appeared on computer screens. The supervisor then said everything was grounded until further notice.
Our facility here in Tucson was not impacted as extensively as the ones back east. Within the hour we had F16s flying overhead in a combat patrol.
Ron Gagner
A close call
I turned on the TV to see the second plane going into the World Trade Center. By the time I realized this was an attack, it occurred to me that my sister worked on the 84th floor of the North Tower. I spent the next 3 hours frantically trying to reach her. Thankfully, due to the beautiful weather that morning, she had decided to take a walk and go to work at noon. She had no idea what had happened, or how close she came to being a victim of the attack.
Danielle Griffin
Visited WTC a day earlier
On Sept. 10, my cousin’s daughter and I were visiting New York City. Around 4 p.m. we decided to visit the World Trade Center and went to the observation decks and marveled at the view and the small planes flying below us.
The next day, 9/11, I decided to visit West Point, and while driving I heard the news that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. Driving north on the New Jersey Turnpike I had a view of the events occurring across the Hudson River. I often wonder why we decided to visit NYC on Monday instead of Tuesday.
Jack Anderko
It made me feel sick
I had trained as a surgical resident at Bellevue Hospital in the ‘60s, where we had a special room with beds for NYPD and NYFD patients, injured in the line of duty in NYC. I knew how brave and dedicated they were and how honored we were as residents to care for them.
It made me feel sick to see how many were lost or injured in this disaster, not to mention all the people that worked there, including friends of our niece, who fortunately was not in the Trade Center that morning. I still mourn for the devastating blow to NYC that took place on 9/11.
Bill Webber, M.D.
Last time I’d see those towers
I moved from NYC to Tucson exactly one week before 9/11, after living there nine years. The morning of the 11th, my brother woke me with a phone call telling me to turn on the TV. I couldn’t believe it. I immediately called all of my friends there, and those I could reach (many I could not) were safe.
I figured out that at the time of the strike to the towers, I’d have been on the subway headed into work, right near ground zero, probably trapped. I cried for two weeks and couldn’t even turn on the TV. I learned later that no one I knew was killed or missing.
Two weeks earlier, as I’d left the city for Arizona, I took one last photo of the NYC skyline, not knowing it was the last time I’d ever see those towers.
Tiffany Fenmore
Stands out among US tragedies
I was working in northern Virginia for a defense contractor on 9/11. As I walked through the cafeteria to get breakfast, I saw the news on TV showing the aftermath after the first plane hit the North Tower. It was surreal.
When the Pentagon was hit less than an hour later, and with no idea how many planes were out there or what buildings might be targeted next, I didn’t see my building as safe and left for home, where I stayed glued to the TV. I called my brother, and his comment was seared in my memory: “They really got us good.”
I was 3 when my parents made me watch Kennedy’s funeral, and I still remember it (I was not happy.) The next big events for me were the moon landing, followed by the Iran hostage crisis, Air Florida Flight 90 crashing onto the Potomac River, the first flight of the Space Shuttle, Challenger, 9/11, Columbia, Katrina, and too many mass shootings to list.
All were American tragedies, seemingly increasing in frequency. But 9/11 really stands out for its brazenness, planning and execution, not to mention the unimaginable horrors endured by those in the towers, the Pentagon, and on the planes. Never again will plane passengers be cowed by hijackers into thinking everything will be OK if they just stay quiet and remain seated.
Dave Hairfield
Notebooks still smell of smoke
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in New York on assignment for the Miami Herald, staying at my parents’ Upper East Side apartment. My brother called from Boston about 9 a.m. to tell us to turn on the television. Flight 175 had just crashed into the World Trade Center’s South Tower. I threw on jeans and sneakers, grabbed a notebook, a tape recorder, my phone and some cash, and jumped into the elevator.
I dived into the southbound traffic on York Avenue and waved my arms. A limo driver stopped. We watched the towers’ smoke plume wafting toward the East River across a pristine blue sky, as frantic callers described the scene to a radio host. At 9:59, a woman caller screamed, “Oh My God, the building is falling!”
By then we were in Lower Manhattan, so I jumped out of the limo and began running toward the North Tower. I was about four blocks away when it telescoped into the ground. Ash-covered ghosts staggered toward me, too dazed to talk. In an absurd coincidence, I ran into a childhood friend whom I hadn’t seen in decades: a famous photographer who had left her Chinatown loft with a single camera.
We managed to reach the burning pile but didn’t stay long, realizing the danger. I interviewed firefighters, cops, rescue-dog handlers and shell-shocked locals before hitching a late-night ride uptown on a garbage truck. For the next five days, I phoned in stories from near ground zero. Those notebooks are in a box in the garage. I last found them when we packed to move here in 2014. They still smelled faintly of smoke.
Elinor J. Brecher
Empty airport was eerie
I worked at Tucson International Airport and to see the airport empty of all passengers, families and most employees was so eerie. All planes were ordered to land at the closest airport. It seems like it just took moments to have all planes out of the Tucson-area sky.
Tragedies bring opportunities. The United States of America truly is an amazing country. Citizens everywhere were asking “What can I do?” People showed respect to police and firemen knowing that they risk their lives to protect us and so many were killed in New York trying to help others.
People hung flags, prayed and hugged neighbors to offer support. There were many fundraisers to send money to help emergency personnel and the families affected by the attacks. Young men and women joined the military to fight for our country. We were all shocked in a way that would take time to heal.
When planes started flying again, it was the beautiful sound of freedom flying. Twenty years later, and the United States of America needs a return to patriotism.
Claudia Wright
Airport managers hit deck running
In 2001, my husband, Paul, and I were living in Minneapolis. Paul worked at Northwest Airlines Corporate Headquarters. One of his duties was training NWA airport managers in procedures. On the morning of Sept. 11, he had a class of managers from across the nation to meet with FAA. Pagers started going off all over the classroom.
FAA & NWA managers hit the deck running. Hearing that planes were grounded, Paul told the managers to head to the car rentals and start renting cars to get back to their airports. Managers from Minneapolis to Seattle rented one car, and they dropped off the manager at their station as they crossed the northern part of the country. This happened in every direction on the map.
Sandra Gassan Joubert
We were all in this together
It was a glorious September day in Washington, D.C., as our group of scientists walked past the White House on our way to a meeting. Little did we know that in the next two hours our lives and that of our country would change drastically.
The ensuing 36 hours in D.C. was a combination of terror and concern for our families and friends. No cabs, no traffic, the Capitol, White House and monuments cordoned off. Military police stationed across the city. Looking south, smoke from the Pentagon billowed skyward. That evening, after the FBI said it was safe to go back to our hotel, we walked back to Georgetown, and the city felt besieged.
Three days later as two scientists and two lawyers drove across the country to our homes in the West, we stopped and talked to people at rest areas, restaurants, hotels and gas stations. The trauma of the event had somehow allowed people to show understanding and compassion to each other and to find ways to connect and be kind. It was a sense we were all in this together and that as a country and people, we would work through the trauma and find a way to be human.
I continue to have hope that the political differences that divide us now can heal. We did for a few weeks in 2001. I hope we can do it again.
David Wegner
3 especially vivid memories
Three vivid memories especially come to mind. My friend Maureen, who now lives in Chandler, is a nurse practitioner who was working at New York Hospital in Queens that morning. All medical personnel were asked to stay on once the news had reached them of the planes hitting the twin towers. Some had to leave because their loved ones were first responders. Maureen stayed as she and the others braced for an influx of victims. They waited all night, and nobody came — the victims were all dead. Every year she commemorates the day at the Healing Field in Tempe Town Park.
My mom, Helen Hurwitt, a New Yorker from Brooklyn, was living outside of West Palm Beach at the time. She was watching the news that morning and saw the first plane hit and thought it odd that they were replaying footage of the B-25 Bomber that hit the Empire State Building in 1945. On that day, she was working across the street and saw the plane crash into the building. Fourteen people died. It wasn’t until the second plane hit the other tower that she realized this was happening in real time.
I was working at Geneseo State College outside of Rochester, N.Y. One of the students was doing her practicum in an elementary special education setting. Her mom was very ill with breast cancer. The principal at the elementary school went to every classroom and whispered what had occurred in NYC to the teachers. Amy, however, was not told. When she saw the whispering, she immediately assumed that her mom had died. Later, learning what happened, she felt a sense of relief that the whispering referred to something vastly different. Yet at the same time, the grief of our collective loss was hitting her. So much emotion for a young woman to absorb!
From that day, as New Yorkers, fellow Americans and citizens around the globe rallied together, I felt a sense of hope that we would feel a sense of renewed kinship and kindness toward our neighbors near and far. Unfortunately, that feeling was short-lived as we confront the divisiveness that exists today.
Perhaps the memory of 20 years ago will snap us back to realizing what really matters, and we will begin anew to understand and accept our differences to forge a path of compassion and support for one another.
Beth H. Scott
Saudi colleagues also solemn
9-11-01, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Sitting in a small conference room in a compound housing Lucent Technologies, I was, as program manager, giving an update to my boss in N.J. on the status of upgrading Saudi Telecoms infrastructure of several million land lines, wireless networks and the internet. A contract won during the Clinton years. I had been there four years.
Suddenly the audio conference call was interrupted, and we were told to hang up and that something serious was happening in NYC. We were told to turn on CNN. Moving to another conference room with teammates of Saudi nationals and expats, we watched the most terrible event in my life on American TV. After a while, I advised everyone to go home and grieve in private. They all left.
The next day was funereal for all of us back at work. Expats and contractors throughout the kingdom were extending their friendship and thoughts. The Saudis working for us were also solemn and disbelieving. (This was before blame was assessed.)
A few weeks later I gave my notice and resigned by the end of the year to settle in SaddleBrooke, Arizona. A decision I never regretted and in my own way mourn on every Sept. 11.
Jim Daily
School in Pakistan was shut down
The call from my neighbor came in at 7:30 p.m. No preamble, just the words: “They attacked the World Trade Center.” We were living in Islamabad, Pakistan, 100 miles from the Afghan border, nine hours ahead of EST. We had no television, no radio, no internet. My husband and I were teaching at the International School.
Long hours of emergency meetings and tearful class discussions marked the following days. One student, whose parents worked at the U.S. Embassy, said his uncle never made it out of the South Tower. Others were panicked about the fate of family members living and working in Manhattan. Within a week, the school was closed down, and plans for evacuating all foreign nationals were put in place. A vibrant, multinational community was disbanded, never to regain its status as a top international school.
The following months, spent in exile in Thailand, left us in a muddle, trying to reconnect with classes online, trying to understand the hate, the anger and the outrage that led to such an attack. The news often showed cheering crowds, though we knew most Pakistanis and others across the globe abhorred the violence. Those few who believed in such behavior were immortalized by the non-stop reportage, their names and faces implanted in our hearts and minds.
I will never understand the intolerance and bigotry that lead others to inflict harm in the name of religion or political beliefs. I can only hope that human decency will prevail.
Lisa Tenuta
We put up our flag; it remains
I remember it like it was yesterday. I was working in our IT security office in the Washington, D.C., suburbs when I saw the news flash on TV about an airplane having hit one of the towers in NYC.
We had a team on the way to FBI HQ at that moment, to brief them on a program to detect terrorist planning on the internet. The team turned around, and it was another month or so before the briefing took place.
I called my wife, Patsy, in her office in D.C., and with the city in chaos from the second aircraft, and then the third at the Pentagon, traffic came to an abrupt halt. Patsy walked home to our house in Arlington. It took me another seven hours to get there — some 4 to 5 miles — with mostly inbound roads closed.
We put up our American flag, and it remains, because the sister of the buyer of our home was on the airplane that crashed into the first tower. It’s our reminder of her sacrifice.
Ron Sable
Sense of security altered forever
Stopping for gas in rural Indiana in our RV, I found the young cashier was glued to the TV above her head and would not acknowledge me at all. I looked up to see an airplane plow through the North Tower, and thought there had been some terrible airline accident. Then a second plane hit the South Tower.
I laid cash on the counter and raced to find a motel where we could hunker down with a TV to find out what was happening. Our children all worked in high-rise Chicago buildings, and we were desperate to insure they had left the city, since news said other cities might be targets of the terrorists. A relative worked at the Pentagon. All were OK, but my sense of security was altered forever.
Diane Harris
I assumed we were at war
On 9/11, I was waiting for a plane at Presque Isle airport in Maine after attending a meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Rural Health. It was there, on the TV news, my colleagues and I saw a plane dive into one of the twin towers and burst into flames.
I rushed immediately to the car rental desk to rent a car. I assumed we were at war and guessed correctly no planes would be flying. Accompanied by some colleagues I drove to Boston’s Logan Airport where I checked into the airport Holiday Inn. It was all over the news that some Logan airport employees saw the hijackers there before the attack.
My hotel room window overlooked the airport parking garage. I stood at the window and watched countless numbers of tow trucks towing dozens of cars out of that garage. The search for the 9/11 terrorists had begun in earnest, and I witnessed some of it.
Alison Hughes
Voting that day boosted morale
Twenty years ago on 9/11, I stood watching the news in disbelief as I saw the second airliner hit the twin towers in New York City. It was horrific for our entire country. But in Tucson later that day, I had an option that other people didn’t. We were having a local election that day, and I got to walk to the polls to cast my vote. Wow! It really boosted my morale knowing that I could participate in such a simple communal event. Oddly, I have actually mailed in every ballot since then. The juxtaposition of those two events are indelibly etched in my memory, and I am grateful!
Carol Brown
Smoking ruin lit by searchlights
I lived in New Jersey and was attending a scientific conference in Florence, Italy, where senior researchers from my company had assembled from all over the world. The U.S. contingent was stranded in Florence since all flights were canceled. Florentines held a candlelight vigil at Piazza Della Signoria, and our restaurant wouldn’t let us pay for our wine.
After two days of waiting and worrying what was happening (getting through by phone was virtually impossible), we were all put on a private train to Switzerland and to our global company HQ, then just waited in our assigned hotels till the company conjured up a Spanish charter plane.
It was among the first aircraft somehow obtaining clearance to land at JFK, the evening of Saturday the 15th, and we were bused back to N.J. HQ, passing within distant view of the smoking ruin lit by powerful searchlights cutting through the dark.
This journey lives in my memory as a most amazingly focused, compassionate feat of organization by people we mostly didn’t know or get to thank.
J Peppard
Thought of moving away from DC
My husband and I were living in the Washington, D.C., area on 9/11. After the attacks, I told him we needed to move back to California to be closer to family. He adamantly refused. His reasons: too many people, too much traffic, too much smog.
We started thinking about moving to Tucson. Two weeks after 9/11, we were still pondering what to do when I received a job offer to work in Tucson. In Yiddish, we call this Beshert, a fortuitous event. I resigned my job. We moved to Tucson in December 2001 and never looked back!
Lauren Mathon
Deepened her spirituality
After 9/11, I came to understand that our life as a nation had just changed drastically, and that we must develop new ways of dealing with fear, grief and hopelessness.
By coincidence, the Arizona Daily Star published an article announcing a new program at UMC to train volunteer hospital chaplains. I applied, was accepted and completed the high-quality ecumenical program provided by the chaplains there, continuing for a couple of years to volunteer, visiting all kinds of patients. And for myself, I met amazing colleagues, deepened my spirituality, and overcame my shyness and fear of encounter.
Karin Hilsdale Rodes
Calmed many nervous students
I was a high school social studies teacher. I had two children, one in junior high and one a senior at the high school where I taught. It was surreal to know what was happening and to arrive at the high school with all the other students and teachers, as if it were any other day. My colleagues and I decided to teach lessons as normal, leaving the television sets in the classrooms off. Students were thankful for the routine. I calmed many nervous students that day, though inside, I was far from calm.
How does one tell their students that, no, this was not World War III, and that we will be OK? All the while I was worried about my own family, and hungry for knowledge of what had occurred.
Laura Steele
Did baby-to-be save Dad’s life?
Our son Jason’s wife was expecting their first child, and her doctor was concerned about an early delivery. She had suggested that Jason cancel his business trip that day and stay home with his anxious wife. Jason was scheduled to make a briefing on 9/11, at the Pentagon, at the time of and in the area of, the assault. Did a miracle happen for our family on that horrific day of death and destruction? Did a not-yet-born baby girl save her father’s life? I’d like to think so.
We were a military family. The idea that the fortress that is our military headquarters could be attacked was inconceivable, and particularly terrifying.
Judy Smith
Flight diverted over NYC
I was working an early-morning airline flight from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Newark, NJ. We were off the coast of South Carolina when the first message came in. Two aircraft have just hit the World Trade Center. I looked at it in disbelief. The air-to-air frequencies were lighting up with American and United flights talking about highjacking. We were all out of normal Air Traffic Control radio range.
Then the message came that the Pentagon was just hit. The FAA decided since we were coming in from a U.S. Territory, we could land anywhere but the NYC or Washington, D.C., areas. We decided on Boston since Continental had an operation there. The course line took us right over the middle of NYC.
From 150 miles out, we could see two plumes of black smoke. As we got closer to NYC, ATC descended us to 20,000 feet. We flew right up the East River toward Boston. I remember looking down at the twin towers and looking at the black smoke rise up. Then, all of a sudden one smoke plume changed to a whitish gray color. We looked at each other and said, what is going on?
We continued to Boston, not knowing. When I finally found out both towers had collapsed, I realized the whitish gray plume of smoke was the first tower collapsing. We saw it from a very unique perspective. That is an image I will never forget.
Steve Encinas
Lost last chance to see friend
That morning I was set to fly from Tucson to San Francisco, changing in Los Angeles. Shirley, a close friend, was dying, and time was short. My suitcase was at the front door — but at 7 a.m. Cavalier courier service called to say, “Turn on your TV. You aren’t going anywhere.” We kept the TV on for 14 hours and, as former New Yorkers, could barely understand it, our gently demented dad most so. Never saw Shirley again, of course.
Judith Whipple
Tragedy pulled us together
My first thought was, oh my God, we are at war! My second thought was, How do I protect my family? Maybe it was the fact that I was once in the 82nd Airborne and have a strong sense of patriotism, but I immediately raised a flag on my front porch.
Standing in the open doorway, I kept one eye on our neighbor, Davis-Monthan AFB, and the other on the television. My street was elevated above the rest of the neighborhood, and soon, I spied another flag flying on a porch, then another. Soon there were flags at several homes. I realized that, somehow, this great tragedy had pulled us all together.
Robert W. Garr
Flight directed to Canada
My husband and I were on a flight from Dublin when we were directed to Gander, Newfoundland. There were planes from all over the world on the ground. My husband was a stroke survivor and needed a wheel chair for distance. Not only did we get the chair, he also received a handicap van, a hospital bed and all his meds. They gave me a cot so i could sleep next to him. Everyone else was on the floor.
These wonderful Canadians would not accept a dime for all their service, but I left a generous check for those who supported us. We were accommodated at a physical therapy facility about an hour away from Gander. Next door was a large hall where meals were provided 24/7. I was so impressed by their care, I wrote a letter to the editor of the local paper praising the wonderful people. They kept saying, “You would do the same for us.”
Evelyn Richards
Comforted by Guadeloupeans
I was teaching in a French lycée on the island of Guadeloupe as part of the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Program. In the school parking lot, a teacher came over to my car and offered touching condolences, on behalf of all the faculty/staff at the school (which I still find emotional 20 years later).
I wrote in my journal: “A French commentator said on the news last night that, even though Americans and the French might often see themselves as being quite different and are sometimes critical of one another, nous avons les même valeurs (we have the same values), and that strongly binds us.”
Peter Bourque