History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation April 4 and failed an April 26 follow-up inspection.
What the inspector saw: Ham, potato salad, feta cheese and “all items on the salad bar” were stored at unsafe temperatures; built-up food debris on can opener, slicer and other surfaces; several refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; bloated, damaged can of clam juice on dry goods shelf.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection May 6.
Comments: Brett Bezio of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, which operates the cafe as a training program for blind and visually disabled entrepreneurs, said problems were quickly corrected, and a corrective action plan was put in place prevent a recurrence.