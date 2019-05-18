Chopped eggs were 20 degrees too warm and every other item also wasn’t cold enough on the salad bar at the Arizona Department of Economic Security cafe in the state building at 400 W. Congress St, a recent county health inspection found.

400 W. Congress St.

History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation April 4 and failed an April 26 follow-up inspection.

What the inspector saw: Ham, potato salad, feta cheese and “all items on the salad bar” were stored at unsafe temperatures; built-up food debris on can opener, slicer and other surfaces; several refrigerated foods had no use-by dates; bloated, damaged can of clam juice on dry goods shelf.

Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection May 6.

Comments: Brett Bezio of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, which operates the cafe as a training program for blind and visually disabled entrepreneurs, said problems were quickly corrected, and a corrective action plan was put in place prevent a recurrence.