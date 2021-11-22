Arizona Gives hopes to increase donations received on Giving Tuesday

Local nonprofits hope the Tuesday following Thanksgiving brings a continued emphasis on giving with #GivingTuesday.
The 24-hour event generated more than $503 million in online donations in 2020 and donations statewide continue to grow each year, according to Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield.
“Last year we saw over $150,000 given on Giving Tuesday through our platform AZGives.com. Interestingly, because of how that program has grown, we have doubled the number of donors engaged in Arizona Gives Day over the last two years. We now have more than 1,000 nonprofits listed on the website at AZGives.com and I imagine we will see another great round of giving on Giving Tuesday,” said Merrifield.
Merrifield said AZGives.com serves as a convenient resource for the public to make online donations to Arizona nonprofits on Giving Tuesday and throughout the year.
“All the nonprofits on our website have been vetted; we verify that they are 501c3 organizations and people can find out if they qualify for tax credits or search for specific causes within specific cities or geographic areas. You have everything in one place, so it is a great tool,” Merrifield said.
Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse (emergecenter.org) is one of 500 Pima County nonprofits listed on AZGives.com that hopes to receive contributions on November 30.
“Giving Tuesday is a wonderful thing and we are hoping that if people choose to give they will consider us. Donations can be used toward the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit for those who qualify ($400 for single or head-of-household or $800 for married taxpayers filing jointly on Arizona State income taxes for 2021) and we have a challenge grant from an anonymous donor that will match half of any new giving, which is a nice way to leverage people’s giving dollars,” said Emerge! CEO Ed Mercurio-Sakwa.
For those interested in giving in kind instead of in cash, Emerge! offers the Holiday House, a donation-driven event that enables Emerge! participants and their children to can pick out gifts for each other at no cost while building new traditions free from abuse.
“When people are trying to determine the entire future of their lives — ‘How do I start over?’ and ‘How do I find a life free from abuse?’ — we think of them having basic needs, which are important. But for many, the holidays are symbolic of hope and light in the world, so having mothers be able to participate in the season even when they can’t afford to give gifts to their kids is also really important,” said Mercurio-Sakwa.
New and unwrapped donations of toys, toiletries, and household items are needed for children and adults of all ages; gift cards to Target, WalMart, Amazon, and other local stores are also welcome. A complete list can be found at emergecenter.org/2019/10/17/holiday-house/ and donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday, Dec. 10 at Emerge! administrative offices, 2545 E. Adams St.
