Dave Rubio has been in charge of the Arizona Wildcats women’s volleyball program for 27 seasons.
A new contract, announced Monday morning, will ensure that he sticks around for his 30th season and beyond. The UA announced that it has extended Rubio’s contract through the 2023 season, a reward for one of the most consistent coaches on campus.
Rubio has made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights and a Final Four appearance. With Rubio in charge, the Wildcats have made the postseason in eight of the last 10 years. Rubio earned his 500th career win in September, becoming one of just six Wildcats’ coaches to reach that mark. The others — Mike Candrea, Fred Enke, Jerry Kindall, Lute Olson and Frank Sancet — are considered the best coaches in school history, in any sport.
Rubio said in a news release that he was “grateful” to athletic director Dave Heeke and the athletic department administration for their support.
“I have called Tucson and the University of Arizona home for the last 27 years and to sign a contract that will keep me here over three decades is special,” he said. “It is a testament to all of the players and coaches that have come through our program and many administrators over the years that supported the success of Arizona Volleyball.”
Rubio is the latest UA coach to receive a multi-year contract extension under Heeke. In 2017, Heeke gave baseball coach Jay Johnson and softball coach Mike Candrea extensions through the 2022 season. Johnson received a second extension last year. Women’s golf coach Laura Ianello received a five-year extension last June, after her team won a national championship, and soccer coach Tony Amato received a three-year extension in March. Heeke is also likely to revisit the contract of the women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in the wake of the Wildcats’ WNIT championship.
Heeke called Rubio “synonymous” with Arizona’s volleyball program.
“Under his leadership, this program has been a model of consistency as generations of young women have grown and developed as student-athletes while competing for championships,” he said in a news release.