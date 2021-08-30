Arizona HungerWalk is a hybrid event this year

On the heels of its biggest year ever, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona HungerWalk has gone hybrid in hopes of staging its largest annual fundraiser to date.
“This is a hybrid event with a virtual component — we expect most people to participate that way — as well as an in-person option at six sites around the region for people who want to meet friends or small groups and walk. We offered this option to make it bit different, but we were thrilled with the virtual participation last year. It was so much fun to see the different ways people walked their mile,” said Norma Cable, public relations and marketing specialist with the Community Food Bank.
From mountain hikes and neighborhood strolls to walks on treadmills and treading water in pools, Cable said that creativity and convenience were cornerstones of the 2020 HungerWalk. They are expecting more of the same from the event on Saturday, Sept. 11, with hopes of attracting at least 1,000 walkers and raising at least $150,000.
“The great thing about the virtual component is that it gives you freedom: You can find a time and location that is convenient for you and work it into your Saturday. People appreciate that freedom while still being able to support our fight against hunger,” Cable said.
That support has been sorely needed: During the fiscal year that ended on June 30, the Community Food Bank distributed 86 million pounds of food in five Southern Arizona counties through drive-through distribution sites and low-touch resource centers. In several locations, the Arizona National Guard has provided assistance with distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy and nonperishables.
“Typically we distribute 68 to 70 million pounds of food annually, so this was record-breaking for us. We lived through the crush during COVID, and it has calmed down, but we are still seeing consistent demand with hundreds of families coming through our drive-thru distributions from 7 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3003 S. Country Club,” said Cable.
One team of longtime supporters remains committed to helping meet that demand.
The Voyager RV Resort Team, made up of residents at the Voyager, the Cove and the Bay by Voyager, raised $17,000 last year.
For the past several years, the group has consistently topped each previous donation by $2,000 and would love to do so again, according to Jean Cary, who has coordinated the effort since 2016.
“I can’t say enough about the people who live here. They are so giving and caring, and it is just a wonderful place to live. Everyone is just so dedicated to the community,” said Cary, 80.
She credits the team — many of whom are her age or older — for coming through at the walk during years past and then virtually at the RV resort, in the pool, during dance classes and even from homes and locations in other states.
“They understand that the Community Food Bank is so important. It is the lifeblood of the community and affects so many people,” Cary said.
