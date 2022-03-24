Arizona lawmakers approve 15-week abortion ban

PHOENIX — State lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to outlawing abortion in all circumstances after 15 weeks.
The party-line vote by the House, with only Republicans in support, came over the objections of Democrats who pointed out that there are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. And Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, said it even forbids terminating a pregnancy in cases of fetal defects where it is clear the baby will not survive outside the womb.
Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, also told lawmakers they are fooling themselves if they believe that the measure, which already has been approved by the Senate, will end abortions. All it will do, she said, is result in women, unable to get legal abortions by doctors, attempting unsafe procedures on themselves.
The measure now goes to Gov. Doug Ducey who is expected to sign it.
Ducey has given his approval to every abortion restriction that has reached his desk since taking office in 2015.
And the governor even has said that he believes the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion was wrongly decided and should be overturned.
It is that possibility, or something close to that, around which SB 1164 is crafted.
Current law bars states from interceding with a woman's right to an abortion prior to the point at which a fetus is viable, generally considered to be about 22 weeks.
But the nation's high court is currently deciding the legality of a a Mississippi law imposing an identical 15-week ban.
If the justices allow that to take effect, SB 1164 would go into force in Arizona.