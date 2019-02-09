The UA’s move to terminate assistant basketball coach Mark Phelps on Wednesday could’ve appropriately been announced with Don Henley‘s 1989 song “The End of the Innocence” as background music.
“Offer up your best defense
“But this is the end
“This is the end of the innocence”
As Henley then sings: “the lawyers clean up all details.”
Given the NCAAs reputation for slow-moving and often ineffective investigations, some UA fans might’ve been lulled into thinking that former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson would take the fall for the school’s basketball program. End of story. Move on.
But the biggest warning of the potential for more trouble was a November report in The Arizona Republic. It stated that two Phoenix law firms had already spent more than 3,000 hours investigating Arizona’s basketball program. Cost to the UA: more than $1.4 million.
Few Top 25-level basketball programs could survive that type of examination without the discovery of a broken rule or two, big or small.
In reality, three things became clear once Arizona chose to support and retain Sean Miller in March of 2018:
1. The UA would be proactive in searching for evidence of wrongdoing, leaving no stone unturned.
2. The school would take a zero-tolerance stance.
3. To minimize risk, Arizona would strictly follow the advice of attorneys.
The UA’s move to terminate Phelps should show the NCAA that the school isn’t attempting to hide anything and won’t tolerate rule-breaking. All of these elements should be helpful when the NCAA completes its investigation of the UA basketball program. The school’s willingness to be compliant and forthcoming may not shorten any potential NCAA penalties, but it might help to avoid a multi-year NCAA Tournament ban.