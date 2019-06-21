LOTTERY

Drawings for Friday, June 21

Pick 3

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

Fantasy 5

04-05-25-26-34

(four, five, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Mega Millions

13-30-36-48-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Triple Twist

07-12-14-20-25-41

(seven, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

Lottery information: 325-9141

Online: www.arizonalottery.com