Arizona medical students graduate early to help fight coronavirus

Forty students from the University of Arizona’s Colleges of Medicine are graduating early to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ricardo Ayala, a longtime Tucsonan, is one of them. He officially became a doctor last Monday after receiving approval of his request.

Instead of looking forward to a yet-to-be-determined graduation experience, the pandemic has Ayala eager to help in Detroit, Michigan, where he will serve his residency.

“Detroit is a hard-hit city, it’s caused concern for some of our nation’s leaders in terms of the amount of cases of COVID they have out there. So I didn’t really hesitate much in terms of expediting the process,” Ayala said.

As of Saturday, there were nearly 7,500 confirmed cases and 590 known deaths in Detroit, according to the city's health department.

“I’m uprooting from Tucson, which is my community and has been for a long time, and moving to Detroit, kind of an unknown territory. But not only that, I’m uprooting a family. I have two daughters, a son and my wife that are going to be joining me.”

Ayala said the expedited graduation allows for better logistical planning for when he and his family moves.

His official residency at Henry Ford Hospital starts on July 1, but if he’s called to help early, he’s available. Now that he's fully licensed and credentialed, he said, he can reach out to Henry Ford about starting ahead of schedule or volunteering in a satellite clinic or outside network.

The UA made the decision on March 30 to offer early graduation to “qualified students who wish to serve the unprecedented health needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic as new physicians.”