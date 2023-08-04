The National Parks Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites Friday, Aug. 4, in honor of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Arizona is home to 22 sites offering free admission today, including eight that can be visited for free year-round.
Here's where you can visit for free in Tucson and southern Arizona:
- Saguaro National Park
- Tumacacori National Historical Park
- Coronado National Memorial*
- Chiricahua National Monument*
- Fort Bowie National Historic Site*
- Casa Grande Ruins National Monument*
- Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Other Arizona sites:
People are also reading…
- Tonto National Monument
- Montezuma Castle National Monument
- Tuzigoot National Monument
- Walnut Canyon National Monument
- Grand Canyon National Park
- Petrified Forest National Park
- Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
- Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site*
- Wupatki National Monument
- Canyon de Chelly National Monument*
- Navajo National Monument*
- Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument*
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area
- Pipe Spring National Monument
*These locations always offer free admission.
Amenity and user fees for activities, camping, special tours and boat launches are not waived during fee-free days at national parks.
There are two more fee-free days coming up this year on Sept. 23 and Nov. 11.