The National Parks Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites Friday, Aug. 4, in honor of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Arizona is home to 22 sites offering free admission today, including eight that can be visited for free year-round.

Here's where you can visit for free in Tucson and southern Arizona:

Saguaro National Park

Tumacacori National Historical Park

Coronado National Memorial*

Chiricahua National Monument*

Fort Bowie National Historic Site*

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument*

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Other Arizona sites:

Tonto National Monument

Montezuma Castle National Monument

Tuzigoot National Monument

Walnut Canyon National Monument

Grand Canyon National Park

Petrified Forest National Park

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site*

Wupatki National Monument

Canyon de Chelly National Monument*

Navajo National Monument*

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument*

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Pipe Spring National Monument

*These locations always offer free admission.

Amenity and user fees for activities, camping, special tours and boat launches are not waived during fee-free days at national parks.

There are two more fee-free days coming up this year on Sept. 23 and Nov. 11.