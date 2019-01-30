When USC beat Arizona 80-57 last Thursday, the Trojans played a zone defense for the entire 40 minutes.
“I’ve never done that before in my career,” Trojans coach Andy Enfield said, “but it was working.”
UCLA also zoned heavily two days later, and won 90-69. Over the two games, UA shot a collective 30.4 percent from the field.
But at the same time, Miller says the Wildcats were actually moving the ball well and getting decent opportunities against the zones but just couldn’t hit shots.
“Sometimes there’s things offensively that you do and feel good about it which is hard to believe because the numbers don’t mean any sense,” Miller said. “But I think in both cases, USC and UCLA, the ball moved, we dribble penetrated, we created good opportunities, whether they were in the middle, at the rim, from the 3-point line.
“There were times when we beat the zone down the court, getting fouled, being able to get in the bonus. There were a number of really good possessions. That’s one thing I really feel good about.”
But until that effort results in more points scored, a lot more zone is likely on the way, starting Thursday.
The Sun Devils have used a zone defense on and off recently, while using it heavily against Mississippi State and Colorado earlier this season.