Arizona notes: Larsson makes UA debut; Koloko swats 5; Ring of Honor adds Aari, 2 more

Nnaji’s qualification for the Ring of Honor is his Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honor, while Green is added because he medaled with Australia during this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Nnaji (Denver Nuggets) and Green (Dallas Mavericks) are in their second season in the NBA.

Simon gets first win as head coach

Former Wildcat Miles Simon, who was the 1997 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after leading Arizona to a national championship, earned his first-career victory as head coach of the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers.

South Bay held off the G League Ignite 112-105 on Friday. Simon was then properly treated to a water-bottle shower by his team following the game. Simon has coached within the Lakers organization since 2017, and was retained by Frank Vogel after the firing of ex-Wildcat Luke Walton.

Since joining the Lakers’ staff, Simon has been the head coach of L.A.’s Summer League team and was an assistant on the NBA Finals squad in 2020.

Now Simon joins former UA teammate Jason Terry as head coaches in the G League; Terry coaches the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.

The big number 612