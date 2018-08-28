At 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, McCain's family will arrive again at the Arizona State Capitol.
Sen. McCain will be taken from the capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Avenue. The procession is estimated to take 30 minutes. The public is invited to line the route.
The route is:
- Northbound South 17th Avenue to westbound West Adams Street.
- Westbound West Adams Street to northbound Interstate 17.
- Northbound Interstate 17 to eastbound West Camelback Road.
- Eastbound West Camelback Road to northbound North Central Avenue.
- Northbound Central Avenue to second church driveway
For more information on the motorcade route and to see a map, click here.