Arizona ranked in top 25 to begin 2019-20 season, Baker granted eligibility

In the AP preseason poll, the Wildcats were ranked 21st in the country, marking the first time since 2018 that the team had been nationally ranked.

UA was also picked to finished fourth in the Pac-12 preseason poll.

A week before the season opener, Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker was granted immediate eligibility for the 2019-20 season, boosting UA's outlook for the season to go along with a top 10 recruiting class.

Baker, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Southern California, initially was expected to sit out this season He decided to appeal based on injuries and other issues in Lexington. He redshirted in 2017-18 and played 28 games last season.

The addition of Baker helped Arizona fill in its depth issues after sophomore guard Brandon Williams was lost for the season due to a knee injury before the start of the year.

