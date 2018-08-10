Safety Scottie Young Jr. is set to rejoin the Arizona Wildcats football team.
Young, who had been suspended since spring for undisclosed reasons, has been reinstated and will begin practicing with the team, the school announced.
Although he’s back with the squad, Young will be suspended for the Sept. 1 season opener vs. BYU.
In a statement released Friday evening, the university said that Young’s suspension was a result of the domestic-violence incident he was involved in last September. Young was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. He did not miss any team activities at the time. He has been participating in a court-ordered diversion program.
Scottie Young Jr. coming back to the @ArizonaFBall team: pic.twitter.com/NpQLnhCNkd— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) August 11, 2018
In addition to being suspended from all team-related activities — including spring and summer practice and conditioning — Young was investigated by the dean of students “for student-code-of-conduct violations related to the incident.”
Young has completed disciplinary sanctions imposed by the school and “separate penalties” issued by the athletic department, according to the statement.
Young started nine games at free safety as a true freshman last year. He ranked sixth on the team with 53 tackles, including 3.5 for losses, and recorded his first interception in the season-ending Foster Farms Bowl.
Young will have to battle to regain his starting spot. Free safety is one of Arizona’s deepest positions, featuring redshirt sophomores Jarrius Wallace and Isaiah Hayes, plus freshman Christian Young (no relation).