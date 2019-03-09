As good as Arizona sophomore shot-putter Jordan Geist is — he was a Pac-12 champion in the shot put and discus as a freshman — he discovered Friday how difficult it will be to win an NCAA championship. Finishing fifth at the NCAA indoor shot put championships in Birmingham, Alabama, Geist threw the shot 66 feet 6ƒ inches. The winner was North Dakota State’s Payton Otterdahl, who threw 71-2¾. Geist threw 66-8 a year ago, finishing fifth in the NCAA outdoor finals; Otterdahl only threw 64-4 and finished 10th. Tough sport.