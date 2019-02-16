Before Mark Harlan arrived at Thursday’s Utah-Arizona basketball game in Salt Lake City wearing a bright red Utah pullover, he appeared before a Utah state legislative committee to get consent to build an $80 million addition to the Utes’ Rice-Eccles football stadium.
Now in his first year as Utah’s athletic director, Harlan is a University of Arizona graduate who spent 19 years working for Dick Tomey’s UA football operation and later, under athletic director Jim Livengood’s command as a UA events manager and fundraiser.
When Harlan worked at Arizona, the UA football program spent essentially nothing on its football plant. UA, UCLA, USC, ASU, Washington State, Cal and Stanford were tardy keeping up with big-spending, football-first Oregon and Washington.
Now Arizona is a few days away from celebrating the completion of the $16 million Cole and Jeannie Davis Indoor Sports Center, which already has a mammoth presence on campus.
At best, the Davis Center will turn heads of future UA recruiting prospects. More to the point, it keeps Arizona competitive in the latest round of Pac-12 eye candy.
The Davis Center is a 45,000-square foot facility with a 90-yard artificial turf and a roof height of 65 feet.
Here’s how it fits with the Pac-12’s other indoor facilities:
Oregon: The Ducks built the massive 117,000-square foot Moshofsky Center 21 years ago. Cost: $14 million. It can hold as many as 5,000 fans for events. Donor: Ed Moshofsky, a 1943 UO grad who made his money in the lumber industry.
Oregon State: The Beavers built the Truax Indoor Center in 2001. It is 85,000 square feet. Cost: $12 million. Donor: Merritt Truax, a 1935 OSU grad who made his fortune in the oil business.
Washington: Built in 2001, the Dempsey Indoor facility is 80,000 square feet, with a full track facility included. Cost: $17 million. Donor: 1964 UW grad Neal Dempsey, who became a venture capitalist.
Washington State: The Cougars’ Indoor Performance Center, with its 100,000 square feet, cost $14 million when it was built in 1999. It is an old-fashioned “bubble” that has become dated. The Cougars are in the process of planning a $28 million arena. A title donor is being sought.
Arizona State: Built in 2008, the Verde Dickey Dome is also a bubble (that once collapsed in a monsoon storm). Cost: $2 million. It has 103,000-square feet. Donor: Verde Dickey, a SMU grad who worked in the steel industry.
Colorado: Built in 2016, the Indoor Performance Facility is 120,000 square feet, with a six-lane track. It was part of a $145 million athletic department facelift. No title donor has been identified.
Utah: The Eccles Fieldhouse was built in 2013 for $7 million. It has 74,000 square feet and was part of a $32 million athletics project. Donor: Spence Eccles, a 1956 Utah grad who became a Salt Lake City banker.
None of the league’s four California schools have an indoor sports center.
If you think athletic spending and debt service in the Pac-12 is excessive, keep this in mind: According to the UA’s 2018 capital projects financial report, the school has $1.6 billion in such debt campus-wide. It retired $74 million of debt a year ago and incurred $191 million of new capital projects debt.
In that perspective, the Davis Center is just another (but very large) building.