For the first time since the spring practice period, Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate spoke to the media following Monday's practice.
Tate was featured on Sports Illustrated's regional cover last week and returns this season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Tate was installed into Arizona's offense during the Colorado game on the road set an FBS record by a quarterback with 327 rushing yards.
Following Tate's breakout performance, he managed to win Pac-12 Player of the Week four consecutive times in a row. In recent years, Tate was also involved in a quarterback battle during preseason camp. Now as the starter and leader, Tate's mindset has changed with another year of experience.
Same goes with sophomore linebacker Kylan Wilborn. In 2017, Wilborn started at stud linebacker as a freshman and was a major contributor to Arizona's pass rush.
Both Tate and Wilborn spoke to the media following Monday's practice, here's what they had to say: