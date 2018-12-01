Offensive MVP
RB J.J. Taylor
Taylor didn’t have a perfect season – too many fumbles – but he had an undeniably excellent one, totaling 1,434 rushing yards at 5.6 yards per attempt. Taylor rushed for six touchdowns, caught 16 passes and upended countless blitzers with vicious blocks.
Report card
Quarterbacks
Grade: C+
Comment: Khalil Tate was a victim of his own expectations; even though he threw almost twice as many TD passes this year (26) as last (14), the drop in his rushing output hurt his overall effectiveness. Rhett Rodriguez performed capably in relief but did not look like a long-term solution.
Running backs
Grade: B+
Comment: Fumbling was a problem – 10 in all, seven lost – but the overall production was irrefutable. Despite a makeshift line and Tate not running as often or as effectively, tailbacks Taylor, Gary Brightwell, Darrius Smith and Anthony Mariscal combined for 2,142 yards.
Receivers/tight ends
Grade: B
Comment: The wideouts exceeded most people’s expectations; seniors Shun Brown, Shawn Poindexter and Tony Ellison provided production, effort and leadership. Primary TE Bryce Wolma wasn’t featured as much in the passing game and remains a work in progress as a blocker.
Offensive linemen
Grade: B-
Comment: This unit performed admirably despite a plethora of injures and a dearth of experience. One area where the line struggled at times: short-yardage/goal-line situations.