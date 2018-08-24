1. Ricky Hunley, 1979-1982: A consensus All-America linebacker in 1981 and 1982, Hunley changed the personality of UA football, sideline to sideline, week after week.
2. Chuck Cecil, 1984-87: A one-man wrecking crew — at all of 175 pounds — Cecil’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. Why? He made more game-changing plays than anyone in school history.
3. Tedy Bruschi, 1992-95: The heart and soul of the “Desert Swarm” years sacked quarterbacks 54 times. That’s a record that is likely never to be threatened.