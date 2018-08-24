1. UA 28, ASU 18 (1982): The stunning upset over the No. 6 and Rose Bowl-hopeful Sun Devils triggered “The Streak,” an absorbing 8-0-1 domination over the bullies from Tempe who had owned the rivalry for two decades. It led to the most successful 20-year period in UA football history.
2. UA 34, ASU 17 (1986): This remains the most talked about game in UA history. The Chuck Cecil interception. The goal-line tackle by James DeBow. And a colossal upset over undefeated and fourth-ranked, Rose Bowl-bound Arizona State.
3. Arizona 16, Washington 3 (1992): The No. 1 Huskies had won 22 consecutive games before behind stopped cold by the emerging “Desert Swarm” defense.
4. Arizona 23, Nebraska 20 (1998): The most successful season in UA history, 12-1, was capped by a rousing Holiday Bowl victory over the mighty Cornhuskers.