Arizona seeks to get challenge to off-reservation wagering tossed

Their proof? A “poison pill” provision in the original law.

It says that if the state ever decides to allow off-reservation gaming, then the tribes are no longer bound by the original restrictions as to the number and type of gambling machines and tables they can have.

They said that HB 2772 signed by the governor provides those new limits.

Ducey’s lawyers also reject Ochoa’s argument that giving 10 licenses to take sports wagers to franchises and an equal number to tribes violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

It is true that, for the moment, every sports franchise that wants to take bets got a license. By contrast, having only 10 licenses for more than 21 tribes means the odds are better than even that any given tribe will wind up out of the running.

But the governor argues that there’s nothing wrong with a limit of 10, saying that there could be a time when there will be more than that many sports franchises, meaning some of them, too, will not get the right to take bets.