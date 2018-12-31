Pair the man who turned Johnny Manziel into Johnny Football with perhaps the best combination of arm and legs since Johnny Football turned into Johnny Heisman? Sure, makes sense.
Arizona made a splash — though perhaps not the splash it wanted — when it reeled in former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin in mid-January to become its 31st head coach, replacing the fired Rich Rodriguez.
Sumlin, who went 56-21 in six years at Texas A&M but only 5-7 in his first season with the Wildcats, was brought in for his offensive acumen and his ability to guide Khalil Tate, who opened the season with ample Heisman hype.
“This is a tremendous day for Arizona football and I am thrilled to welcome Kevin to our family,” Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke said after the hire. “He is a proven winner who will have an immediate impact on not only our football program, but also on our department and university.”