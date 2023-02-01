Arizona Softball picked to finish fifth in preseason Pac-12 coaches poll

Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the annual preseason Pac-12 coaches poll, while two Wildcats made the first-ever preseason all-conference team.

UCLA got the nod from the coaches for the third consecutive year on the heels of its seventh straight trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Bruins received the maximum number of first-place votes.

UCLA was followed by Stanford, Washington, Oregon and Arizona. The Wildcats endured a transition year in Caitlin Lowe’s first season as head coach before making a surprise run to the WCWS.

The bottom four teams in the poll are Oregon State, Cal, Utah and Arizona State.

UA offensive standouts Carlie Scupin and Allie Skaggs were two of 20 players to make the preseason All-Pac-12 Team.

Scupin, a junior from Tucson High School, smashed 19 home runs last season to go along with 59 RBIs and a .369/.433/.765 slash line.

Skaggs, a junior from Ironwood Ridge, had 24 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .367/.462/.797 slash line.

Arizona opens the 2023 season on Feb. 9 against Long Beach State in the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium.

COLLEGE SPORTS

2nd ex-NC State athlete sues school in sexual abuse case

A second former North Carolina State athlete sued the school Wednesday alleging he was sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment.

The lawsuit filed in federal court accuses Robert Murphy Jr. of improperly touching the athlete’s genitals and elsewhere between two separate occasions in 2016. The plaintiff’s name is listed as “John Doe” to protect anonymity and doesn’t specify which sport he played.

The Title IX lawsuit alleges the school failed in a “duty of reasonable care” to protect the plaintiff and was “deliberately indifferent” in acting on concerns about Murphy’s conduct.

Former Wolfpack soccer player Benjamin Locke was the first to sue the school in late August, accusing Murphy of improperly touching his genitals during roughly 75 to 100 massages that Locke said he later believed lacked “legitimate” medical necessity between August 2015 and May 2017.

That lawsuit also alleged that former head coach Kelly Findley told a senior athletics official in February 2016 that Murphy was “engaging in contact… consistent with ‘grooming behavior’” but there was no follow-up action by the school.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify those who say they have been sexually assaulted or abused, but Locke spoke out publicly.

WNBA

Griner return, free agency could spark charter flight change

Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA has collided with free agency which has raised questions once again about teams chartering flights.

Griner announced in December that she would return to the league after spending last season in a Russian jail before being released in a dramatic prisoner swap. The 6-foot-9 center is a free agent and says she'll return to Phoenix.

Players can officially sign with teams on Wednesday. Players have been unable to negotiate for charter flights and the current collective bargaining agreement requires all teams to fly commercial.

If Griner needs special travel accommodations due to safety concerns the league will have to come up with a plan and any change would have to be approved by both the union and the WNBA.

Tennis

Djokovic's had 3-cm hamstring tear en route to Aussie title

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Novak Djokovic played at the Grand Slam event with a muscle tear of 3 centimeters — a little more than an inch — in his left hamstring along the way to winning the championship.

“He gets a bad rap, but at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy, I did see, he had a 3-centimeter tear in his hammy,” Tiley said Wednesday in an interview with SEN Sportsday.

“The doctors are ... going to tell you the truth,” Tiley said. “I think there was a lot of speculation of whether it was true or not. It’s hard to believe that someone can do what they do with those types of injuries. But he’s remarkable.”

Djokovic won the trophy at Melbourne Park on Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a record-extending 10th title there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Rafael Nadal is the only other man who has won that many majors.

The triumph also allowed Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

The 35-year-old from Serbia hurt his hamstring during a tune-up tournament in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open. He wore a heavy bandage on his left thigh and was visited by trainers during matches in Week 1 in Melbourne.