Hillenbrand Stadium, home of so many of the pivotal moments in Arizona softball history, is getting a much-needed facelift. Can it bring some postseason success along with the new digs?
Arizona hasn’t reached the Women’s College World Series since 2010, an almost unthinkable drought for one of the best collegiate programs in the country, regardless of the sport. With a more comfortable — and cooler — home, maybe this is the year Mike Candrea and Co. get back.
“I’m excited that, No. 1, we’re finally going to get a chance to do a remodel,” Candrea said when the renovation was announced back in May. “It’s very well-needed. On the other hand, I’m very sad to see old Hillenbrand go because it’s been so good to us.”