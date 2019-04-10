With fresh faces, the UA looks to improve on special teams heading into the 2019 season. 

UA kicker Josh Pollack missed what would've been a game-winning field goal against rival ASU in 2018; albeit Arizona's defense gave up a 19-point lead. Now, Lucas Havrisik looks to take the reins as Arizona's kicker. He made 6 of 11 field goals last season including a 55-yard shot. Havrisik made a 57-yard field goal against Washington State in 2017. 

On the return side, J.J. Taylor was the only Wildcat to return a kickoff for a touchdown in 2018. The last Wildcat to return a punt for a touchdown was Shun Brown in 2017. 

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and wide receiver Thomas Reid III talked about the growing pains and improvements following Arizona's spring practice on Wednesday. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.