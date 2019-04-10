With fresh faces, the UA looks to improve on special teams heading into the 2019 season.
UA kicker Josh Pollack missed what would've been a game-winning field goal against rival ASU in 2018; albeit Arizona's defense gave up a 19-point lead. Now, Lucas Havrisik looks to take the reins as Arizona's kicker. He made 6 of 11 field goals last season including a 55-yard shot. Havrisik made a 57-yard field goal against Washington State in 2017.
On the return side, J.J. Taylor was the only Wildcat to return a kickoff for a touchdown in 2018. The last Wildcat to return a punt for a touchdown was Shun Brown in 2017.
Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and wide receiver Thomas Reid III talked about the growing pains and improvements following Arizona's spring practice on Wednesday.