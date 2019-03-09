Aari McDonald during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Tempe.

Arizona sophomore point guard Aari McDonald, whose 24.9 scoring average has been surpassed only by two Pac-12 players the last decade — Washington All-American Kelsey Plum and Stanford All-American Chiney Ogwumike has a legitimate chance to make one of the AP’s three All-American teams. The only Wildcat to do so was UA coach Adia Barnes; she was chosen to the AP All-American third team in 1998. As Barnes and McDonald go forward, they’ve got a load of work to do to reach the NCAA Tournament, challenge for the Pac-12 title and break into the Top 25. But the Wildcats averaged 2,035 fans at McKale Center this year, the highest per-game total since 2,326 in 2011. With McDonald as a catalyst, I could see Arizona averaging 3,000 fans next year. Only Oregon (7,217), Oregon State (5,457), Stanford (3,079) and ASU (3,062) were at that level this season. One caution: moving up in Pac-12 women’s basketball is exceedingly difficult. It is much more competitive at the top than Pac-12 men’s basketball.