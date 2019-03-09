Arizona sophomore point guard Aari McDonald, whose 24.9 scoring average has been surpassed only by two Pac-12 players the last decade — Washington All-American Kelsey Plum and Stanford All-American Chiney Ogwumike has a legitimate chance to make one of the AP’s three All-American teams. The only Wildcat to do so was UA coach Adia Barnes; she was chosen to the AP All-American third team in 1998. As Barnes and McDonald go forward, they’ve got a load of work to do to reach the NCAA Tournament, challenge for the Pac-12 title and break into the Top 25. But the Wildcats averaged 2,035 fans at McKale Center this year, the highest per-game total since 2,326 in 2011. With McDonald as a catalyst, I could see Arizona averaging 3,000 fans next year. Only Oregon (7,217), Oregon State (5,457), Stanford (3,079) and ASU (3,062) were at that level this season. One caution: moving up in Pac-12 women’s basketball is exceedingly difficult. It is much more competitive at the top than Pac-12 men’s basketball.