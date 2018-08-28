The first of McCain's services will be held at the Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington Street, in Phoenix on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
McCain will lie in state at the capitol, and the public is invited to attend.
McCain's motorcade will arrive at 9:50 a.m. and Gov. Doug Ducey will greet McCain's family at the Capitol Plaza. A private ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The public is invited at 2 p.m.
Besides Gov. Ducey, Sen. Jon Kyl, Congressman James Kolbe, Sen. Jeff Flake, and Father Edward A. Reese will be present for the services.
Among the rules: no firearms are allowed, guests will be subject to security screenings before entering, photography is not allowed, and only small bags are permitted.
Parking is available at the State Fairgrounds and buses will take guests to the capitol. For other parking options and road closures, visit the Arizona Department of Public Safety website.
DPS expects thousands of guests and issued a news release regarding Wednesday's high temperatures. They advise that visitors should stay hydrated and wear sunscreen and protective clothing.
