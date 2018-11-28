Last week: Beat Arizona, 41-40
Bowl projection: Las Vegas Bowl
We said it: “As long as Manny Wilkins has deep threat N’Keal Harry, the Sun Devils will put up points.”
The Sun Devils’ season of “what-ifs” has been well documented. With all five of its losses coming by a touchdown or less — and four of its wins by the same margin — Arizona State’s season could have gone much differently. The end result: a 7-5 season and a bowl game in coach Herm Edwards’ first season. Edwards got a sniff of the AP poll for a week at No. 23 after a thrilling Week 2 win over Michigan State, and won games at USC and against the Pac-12 South champion Utes. The Sun Devils topped it all off with one of the more improbable comebacks in program history over the rival Wildcats. Eno Benjamin led the Pac-12 in rushing, and Harry emerged as a first-round NFL draft pick. That's a combination that can hang with any in the country.