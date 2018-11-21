Last week: Lost to Oregon, 31-29
This week: at Arizona, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Manny Wilkins was a two-point conversion away from leading the Sun Devils all the way back from a two-score deficit in Eugene. Instead, Arizona State is left wondering what could have been in Herm Edwards’ first season. All five of its losses this year have come by a touchdown or less. The season could have unfolded two drastically different ways for ASU: It could have won all five games that were within shouting distance, which would have all but wrapped up a New Years Six bowl at 11-0; but it just as easily could have lost three games which it won, each by a field goal. Losses in those three games would have ASU outside of the bowl picture at 3-8. It’s much more difficult to imagine the former, but it’s been a season of tough breaks for Edwards and company nonetheless. Chalk up Year 1 under Edwards to be a success, and for that, the Sun Devils are thankful for the most surprising hire of the offseason. They’ll try to finish on a high note by knocking rival Arizona out of a bowl game with a win in the Territorial Cup.