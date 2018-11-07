Last week: Beat No. 15 Utah, 38-20
This week: vs. UCLA, Noon Saturday
There’s no hiding from this Arizona State offense. Manny Wilkins, Eno Benjamin and N’Keal Harry have paced a potent attack for much of the season, each ranking in the top five of the conference in their respective yardage categories. Wilkins and Harry have connected for nine touchdowns, eighth most in the country. Benjamin’s 11 rushing touchdowns trail Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson by one. ASU needs a win over UCLA, Oregon or Arizona to clinch bowl eligibility. It’ll happen sooner than later.